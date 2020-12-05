Who has the best basketball gym in Illinois? More than a dozen in the QCA are competing for the title

GALESBURG, Ill. — There's nothing quite like the environment at Thiel Gym, Wharton Field House, The Rock Garden, or Musgrove Field House on a basketball game night. So much so, more than a dozen schools in the WQAD viewing area are competing for the best gym in Illinois in a bracket-style tournament with voting taking place on Twitter.
The tournament, called the Illinois Gym Showdown, began on Monday and will go until a winner is crowned. More than 350 schools across the state are participating. To vote for your favorite gym, head to @hslogoscom on Twitter and find the poll you want to vote in.
Here's a list of all the local schools participating:
Kewanee
Annawan
Bureau Valley
Galesburg
Moline
Knoxville
Monmouth-Roseville
Sterling
Rockridge
Rock Island
Eastland
Abingdon-Avon
Mercer County
Galva
Wethersfield
Monmouth-United
Williamsfield
Orion
Princeton
United Township
Hall
Alleman
West Central
Galena