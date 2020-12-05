Who has the best basketball gym in Illinois? More than a dozen in the QCA are competing for the title

The Showdown is a bracket-style tournament with voting taking place on Twitter

GALESBURG, Ill. — There's nothing quite like the environment at Thiel Gym, Wharton Field House, The Rock Garden, or Musgrove Field House on a basketball game night. So much so, more than a dozen schools in the WQAD viewing area are competing for the best gym in Illinois in a bracket-style tournament with voting taking place on Twitter.

The tournament, called the Illinois Gym Showdown, began on Monday and will go until a winner is crowned. More than 350 schools across the state are participating. To vote for your favorite gym, head to @hslogoscom on Twitter and find the poll you want to vote in.

Here's a list of all the local schools participating:

Kewanee

Annawan

Bureau Valley

Galesburg

Moline

Knoxville

Monmouth-Roseville

Sterling

Rockridge

Rock Island

Eastland

Abingdon-Avon

Mercer County

Galva

Wethersfield

Monmouth-United

Williamsfield

Orion

Princeton

United Township

Hall

Alleman

West Central