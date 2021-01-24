IHSA updates return to play for Illinois High Schools

The IDPH has made some changes to when High School Sports Teams in Illinois can return to play. With Covid-19 cases going down throughout the state, a new set of guidelines have been issued to let teams know exactly when they can get back to playing games. Sports that have been deemed low risk will be back to playing games by the end of the month. Medium and high risk sports like basketball and football can start practicing when a region reaches tier 1. Whenever a region gets back to phase 4 those sports can resume games. It's a glimmer of hope that student-athletes, coaches and all involved with high school sports have been waiting to hear.