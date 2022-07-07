Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend: Schedule, events and updates

NEWTON, Iowa — For IndyCar racers and fans, it's time to start your engines.
Hy-Vee's IndyCar Race Weekend starts Friday at the Iowa Speedway in Newton. The racing doubleheader includes the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 (250 laps) at 3 p.m. Saturday and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 (300 laps) Sunday at 2 p.m.
"Mentally it's very tough, physically as well because it's a place where you're constantly turning," four-time Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves said of the two-race turnaround.
Whether it's races, food or family-friendly entertainment, the weekend will bring both drivers and fans out in huge numbers.
The event will be cashless. All weekend long, there will be 50 food trucks on site competing for a cash prize in the Hy-Vee Food Truck Challenge, as well as Hy-Vee "mini marts" for any essentials visitors might need.
"This upcoming race is a whole different level with all the concerts and everything going on," driver Graham Rahal said. "It's gonna blow everybody out of the water, and probably every other race of the year, aside from the [Indy] 500, out of the water. So, we're excited for that."
Friday, July 22
- 2 p.m. Gates open and Free Family Friday begins
- 2:15 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice
- 5:30 p.m. Track opens for fans to cross
- 6 p.m. Autograph session for NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights drivers
Saturday, July 23
- 8 a.m. Gates open
- 8:30 a.m. Indy Lights Qualifying
- 11:15 a.m. Indy Lights race
- 1 p.m. Tim McGraw concert
- 3 p.m. Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 race
- 5:30 p.m. Florida Georgia Line Concert
Sunday, July 24