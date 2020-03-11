How two plays during a Davenport North football team made a big impact

A football coach who saw the bigger picture of sportsmanship helped make a big impact on the team.

A football coach who sees the sport as more than just wins and losses took the opportunity to offer one player on the team, a life experience, and the team as a whole, a life lesson.

At Davenport North's final game of the year, head varsity coach Adam Hite made a call that would leave a big impact. He called in Ryan Carter, a junior who's been a member of the Wildcats' football team for three years.

Carter is a wide receiver and defensive lineman who has special needs. Hite knew he wanted to get Carter into the game.