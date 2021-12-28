Preview, how to watch: Iowa vs. Kentucky Citrus Bowl game on Saturday

With WQAD still unavailable to Mediacom and Dish Network customers, here are some ways to watch the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Preview:

For the first time in school history, Iowa will meet Kentucky on the gridiron in the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

The Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-3 Big Ten) enter the bowl matchup on the heels of a 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship while Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC) comes in riding a three-game winning streak where they averaged 47.3 points per game in that span.

At one point (Week 7), the Hawkeyes found themselves undefeated and ranked as high as No. 2 in the top-25 AP poll. They were in prime position to control their own destiny for their first-ever CFB Playoff spot.

Then came back-to-back defeats against Purdue and Wisconsin where Iowa scored just 14 points total.

The Hawkeyes' takeaway-heavy defense managed to pull the weight of the team's below-average offense for four-straight wins following the loses, and some help from conference rivals pushed Iowa into into a championship match against No. 2 Michigan.

But, that contest only further exposed the one-dimensional style the Hawkeyes played with for most of the season. Iowa manage three trips to the red zone, scoring just three points as the Wolverines cruised to an easy victory.

Even with that blowout loss, 10 wins is more than enough for a bowl birth, giving Iowa a chance to end the season on a high note.

The Hawkeyes have had nearly four-weeks of off-time to try and fix a struggling offense ahead of their matchup with the Wildcats.

"(Offensively) maybe we're not that exciting," said offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. "But at the end of the day, our job is simple. We need to change field position and we need to score points."

Iowa's offense will look a bit different without leading rusher Tyler Goodson who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft. Fifth-year running back Ivory Kelly-Martin will get the nod as the No. 1 in Goodson's absence.

It's also still up in the air who the starting quarterback will be on New Year's Day.

Entering Tuesday, head coach Kirk Ferentz said a decision would be made later in the week to decide whether redshirt junior Spencer Petras or sophomore Alex Padilla will be under center.

"We're just watching guys practice right now," (Kirk) Ferentz said. "They're both doing a good job. We're pleased with the play of both Alex and Spencer."

2021 statistics Petras (11 games): 1669 passing yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 117.8 rating Padilla (8 games): 636 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 99.1 rating



Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow reports that Petras was the team's No. 1 quarterback during Tuesday's open-media portion of practice and is listed atop the Citrus Bowl depth chart. But, both QBs have reportedly been seen working with the first team during preparations.

Iowa has a scheduled off-day on Thursday and a press conference on Friday, so more information on who will get the start could be available by then.

“I don’t know how dramatically different they are,” (Kirk) Ferentz said. “But a little different preparation, so if it keeps our opponent on their toes a little bit, that’s okay."

Kick-off between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats is scheduled for Sunday at noon from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How to watch:

The ongoing WQAD blackout affecting Mediacom and Dish Network will have many customers seeking out different ways to watch the game set to air on ABC.

Customers still lacking WQAD will have to watch the game via alternate methods, many of which involve their internet connections: