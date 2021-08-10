x
Tickets are still available for the 'Field of Dreams' MLB game, but get ready to unload your bank account

Those still searching for tickets can expect to shell out thousands.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from July of 2020

Tickets to a historic MLB game at the famous "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa have been a hot commodity. Those still searching for tickets can expect to shell out thousands.

The White Sox meet the Yankees for a game that's years in the making. Originally, this game was supposed to happen in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

A lottery was available in July for the opportunity to purchase tickets. That's right - purchase, not win, as lotteries normally go. 

Now hopeful fans are left to the devices of ticketing websites. As of Tuesday, August 10 - two days before the game, StubHub was listing most ticket prices between $874 and upward of $10,000 each. 

TicketSmarter listed tickets between almost $1,000 and up to $4,500 each. 

If you're not going to be at the game in-person, you can experience the magic, from afar.  The game, scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021, will broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m. Central. It will also be available on ESPN Radio 1000.

This is the first time a Major League Baseball game has been played in Iowa.

