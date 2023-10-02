2023 is redemption year for Quad City Storm, season opener coming up

With summer coming to a close, the season has shifted from baseball to hockey.

MOLINE, Ill. — After a pretty rocky 2022 season, the Quad City Storm hockey team is ready to bring home a championship trophy to Moline.

"The goal for this team was to win a championship and there is a list of reasons that didn’t happen, but the bottom line is that a season like this can’t, and won’t, happen again,” said Dave Pszenyczny, the head coach for the Quad City Storm. “Our players are very frustrated with how things unfolded and are anxious to get back to the Quad Cities in October.”

Team managers released the 2023 season and have been practicing with the goal of showing the strength of their program.

It wouldn't be a season of hockey without some promotional games, and with the Storm they're packed their home game schedule with some fan-favorites like Day of the Dead night on Oct. 27, and Hockey is for Her on Oct. 28, which will feature Olympic gold medalist Hilary Knight. Over the years that the program has operated in the Quad Cities, they noted attendance was the highest it had ever been since their inaugural year.

“We are fortunate to have a front office full of tremendously dedicated employees, an owner who provides the necessary support and a community who continues to show up and support us,” QC Storm President Brian Rothenberger said.

The QC Storm's season opening game is on Oct. 21 against the Peoria Rivermen and runs until Apr. 5. Tickets for any of these games can be purchased online or at the gate.