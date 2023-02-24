x
High School

The Score | Week 8 high school basketball games, stats and scores from the Quad Cities

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing on Friday night of Week 8!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's Week 8 of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt and Kory will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score. News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys 4A

Moline @ Bradley-Bourbonnais

Boys 3A

Rock Island @ Dunlap

Sterling @ Ottawa 

Boys 2A

Sherrard @ Rockridge

Princeton @ Stillman Valley

Boys 1A

ROWVA-Williamsfield @ Elmwood

Lena-Winslow @ Sterling Newman

Warren @ Scales Mound

Iowa games

Boys

Pleasant Valley @ Bettendorf

Burlington @ North Scott

Davenport West @ Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Muscatine @ Dubuque Senior

Watch more sports highlights and stories on News 8's YouTube channel


