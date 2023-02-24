The Score | Week 8 high school basketball games, stats and scores from the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's Week 8 of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!
Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt and Kory will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score. News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel.
If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!
Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:
Illinois games
Boys 4A
Moline @ Bradley-Bourbonnais
Boys 3A
Rock Island @ Dunlap
Sterling @ Ottawa
Boys 2A
Sherrard @ Rockridge
Princeton @ Stillman Valley
Boys 1A
ROWVA-Williamsfield @ Elmwood
Lena-Winslow @ Sterling Newman
Warren @ Scales Mound
Iowa games
Boys
Pleasant Valley @ Bettendorf
Burlington @ North Scott
Davenport West @ Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Muscatine @ Dubuque Senior
