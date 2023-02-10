x
High School

The Score | Week 6 games, stats and scores for QC high school basketball

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Friday night of Week 6!

MOLINE, Ill. —


It's week six of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt and Kory will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX

  • Galesburg @ Rock Island
  • Geneseo @ Quincy
  • Moline @ Sterling
  • Alleman @ United Township

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

  • Riverdale @ Erie Prophetstown
  • Morrison @ Rockridge
  • Monmouth-Roseville @ Orion
  • Newman @ Princeton
  • Hall @ Kewanee
  • Bureau Valley @ St. Bede

LINCOLN TRAIL

  • Galva @ ROWVA-Williamsfield
  • Annawan @ Stark County
  • Wethersfield @ United
  • Mercer County @ Princeville
  • A-Town @ West Central
  • Knoxville @ Ridgewood

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI (NORTH, SOUTH, WEST)

  • Fulton @ Forreston
  • Milledgeville @ Amboy
  • Stockton @ Scales Mound
  • East Dubuque @ Warren
  • West Carroll @ Galena

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

  • Muscatine @ Davenport West
  • Clinton @ North Scott
  • Davenport Central @ Davenport North
  • Dewitt @ Pleasant Valley
  • Bettendorf @ Assumption

SOUTHEAST

  • Fort Madison @ Burlington

Girls

MAC

  • Davenport North @ Davenport Central
  • Davenport West @ Muscatine
  • Clinton @ North Scott
  • Pleasant Valley @ Central Dewitt

SOUTHEAST

  • Burlington @ Fort Madison

