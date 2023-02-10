The Score | Week 6 games, stats and scores for QC high school basketball

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Friday night of Week 6!

MOLINE, Ill. —



It's week six of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt and Kory will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel.

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX



Galesburg @ Rock Island

Geneseo @ Quincy

Moline @ Sterling

Alleman @ United Township

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

Riverdale @ Erie Prophetstown

Morrison @ Rockridge

Monmouth-Roseville @ Orion

Newman @ Princeton

Hall @ Kewanee

Bureau Valley @ St. Bede

LINCOLN TRAIL

Galva @ ROWVA-Williamsfield

Annawan @ Stark County

Wethersfield @ United

Mercer County @ Princeville

A-Town @ West Central

Knoxville @ Ridgewood

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI (NORTH, SOUTH, WEST)

Fulton @ Forreston

Milledgeville @ Amboy

Stockton @ Scales Mound

East Dubuque @ Warren

West Carroll @ Galena

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

Muscatine @ Davenport West

Clinton @ North Scott

Davenport Central @ Davenport North

Dewitt @ Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf @ Assumption

SOUTHEAST

Fort Madison @ Burlington

Girls

MAC

Davenport North @ Davenport Central

Davenport West @ Muscatine

Clinton @ North Scott

Pleasant Valley @ Central Dewitt

SOUTHEAST

Burlington @ Fort Madison