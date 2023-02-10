The Score | Week 6 games, stats and scores for QC high school basketball

MOLINE, Ill. —
It's week six of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!
Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt and Kory will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.
News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel.
If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!
Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:
Illinois games
Boys
WESTERN BIG SIX
- Galesburg @ Rock Island
- Geneseo @ Quincy
- Moline @ Sterling
- Alleman @ United Township
THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)
- Riverdale @ Erie Prophetstown
- Morrison @ Rockridge
- Monmouth-Roseville @ Orion
- Newman @ Princeton
- Hall @ Kewanee
- Bureau Valley @ St. Bede
LINCOLN TRAIL
- Galva @ ROWVA-Williamsfield
- Annawan @ Stark County
- Wethersfield @ United
- Mercer County @ Princeville
- A-Town @ West Central
- Knoxville @ Ridgewood
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI (NORTH, SOUTH, WEST)
- Fulton @ Forreston
- Milledgeville @ Amboy
- Stockton @ Scales Mound
- East Dubuque @ Warren
- West Carroll @ Galena
Iowa games
Boys
MAC
- Muscatine @ Davenport West
- Clinton @ North Scott
- Davenport Central @ Davenport North
- Dewitt @ Pleasant Valley
- Bettendorf @ Assumption
SOUTHEAST
- Fort Madison @ Burlington
Girls
MAC
- Davenport North @ Davenport Central
- Davenport West @ Muscatine
- Clinton @ North Scott
- Pleasant Valley @ Central Dewitt
SOUTHEAST
- Burlington @ Fort Madison
