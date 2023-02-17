Here are your Week 7 high school basketball games, scores and stats from the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's Week 7 of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!
Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:
Illinois games
Boys
LINCOLN TRAIL
- Annawan vs. Mercer County
- West Central vs. Ridgewood
- A-Town vs. Stark County
- United vs. ROWVA/Williamsfield
- Wethersfield vs. Princeville
- Galva vs. Knoxville
Girls playoffs | Class 1A
Mount Sterling Regional
West Central vs. Brown County
Kewanee Regional
Annawan vs. Brimfield
Galena Regional
River Ridge vs. Galena
Pearl City Regional (winner will play Amboy Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Polo at 7:30 p.m.)
Morrison vs. Orangeville
Girls playoffs | Class 2A
Savanna Regional (winner will play Aurora Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Winnebago at 7:30 p.m.)
Alleman vs. Stillman Valley
Manlius Regional (winner will play Stanford Regional winner on Tuesday at Taylor Ridge at 6 p.m.)
Monmouth-Roseville vs. Princeton
Aledo Regional (winner will play Eureka Regional winner on Tuesday at Taylor Ridge at 7:30 p.m.)
Mercer County vs. Sherrard
Girls playoffs | Class 3A
Ottawa Regional (winner will play Bartonville Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Peoria at 6 p.m.)
Ottawa vs. Geneseo
Dixon Regional (winner will play Dunlap Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Peoria at 7:30 p.m.)
Rock Island vs. Galesburg
Girls playoffs | Class 4A
Bourbonnais Regional (winner will play Normal Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Normal at 7 p.m.)
UTHS vs. Joliet West
Iowa games
Boys
MAC
- North @ North Scott
- West @ Bettendorf
- Assumption @ Central
- Muscatine @ Pleasant Valley
- DeWitt @ Clinton
Boys playoffs | Class 1A
DISTRICT 7 SEMIFINAL
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Winfield-Mount Union
DISTRICT 8 SEMIFINAL
Prince of Peace vs. Bellevue
DISTRICT 10 SEMIFINAL (Final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, location TBA)
Northeast vs. Alburnett
Camanche vs. Monticello
DISTRICT 11 SEMIFINAL
Louisa-Muscatine @ West Burlington
Mediapolis vs. Albia
DISTRICT 12 SEMIFINAL
Mid-Prairie vs. Wilton
Girls playoffs | Class 1A
REGION 3 SEMIFINAL (Final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 , location TBA)
Calamus-Wheatland vs. North Linn
REGION 8 SEMIFINAL (Final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, location TBA)
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Winfield-Mount Union
REGION 6 SEMIFINAL (Final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, location TBA)
Wilton vs. Regina
Danville vs. Mediapolis