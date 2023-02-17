Here are your Week 7 high school basketball games, scores and stats from the Quad Cities

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Friday night of Week 7!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

LINCOLN TRAIL

Annawan vs. Mercer County

West Central vs. Ridgewood

A-Town vs. Stark County

United vs. ROWVA/Williamsfield

Wethersfield vs. Princeville

Galva vs. Knoxville

Girls playoffs | Class 1A

Mount Sterling Regional

West Central vs. Brown County

Kewanee Regional

Annawan vs. Brimfield

Galena Regional

River Ridge vs. Galena

Pearl City Regional (winner will play Amboy Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Polo at 7:30 p.m.)

Morrison vs. Orangeville

Girls playoffs | Class 2A

Savanna Regional (winner will play Aurora Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Winnebago at 7:30 p.m.)

Alleman vs. Stillman Valley

Manlius Regional (winner will play Stanford Regional winner on Tuesday at Taylor Ridge at 6 p.m.)

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Princeton

Aledo Regional (winner will play Eureka Regional winner on Tuesday at Taylor Ridge at 7:30 p.m.)

Mercer County vs. Sherrard

Girls playoffs | Class 3A

Ottawa Regional (winner will play Bartonville Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Peoria at 6 p.m.)

Ottawa vs. Geneseo

Dixon Regional (winner will play Dunlap Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Peoria at 7:30 p.m.)

Rock Island vs. Galesburg

Girls playoffs | Class 4A

Bourbonnais Regional (winner will play Normal Regional winner on Feb. 21 at Normal at 7 p.m.)

UTHS vs. Joliet West

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

North @ North Scott

West @ Bettendorf

Assumption @ Central

Muscatine @ Pleasant Valley

DeWitt @ Clinton

Boys playoffs | Class 1A

DISTRICT 7 SEMIFINAL

Burlington Notre Dame vs. Winfield-Mount Union

DISTRICT 8 SEMIFINAL

Prince of Peace vs. Bellevue

DISTRICT 10 SEMIFINAL (Final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, location TBA)

Northeast vs. Alburnett

Camanche vs. Monticello

DISTRICT 11 SEMIFINAL

Louisa-Muscatine @ West Burlington

Mediapolis vs. Albia

DISTRICT 12 SEMIFINAL

Mid-Prairie vs. Wilton

Girls playoffs | Class 1A

REGION 3 SEMIFINAL (Final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 , location TBA)

Calamus-Wheatland vs. North Linn

REGION 8 SEMIFINAL (Final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, location TBA)

Burlington Notre Dame vs. Winfield-Mount Union

REGION 6 SEMIFINAL (Final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, location TBA)

Wilton vs. Regina