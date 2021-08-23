School districts face setbacks from remote learning

West High School in Davenport reports that more students are falling behind on credits after switching to an online learning platform last year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — West High School in Davenport returned Monday for its 2021-2022 school year. After a year of remote and hybrid learning, the school returned in-person.

"Remote [learning] went okay, about as good as can be expected. We've never done anything like that before," West High School Principal, Cory Williams said. "We had huge efforts by the by the adult staff around here and around the district, trying to get everybody ready to go and figuring out how we were going to navigate through."

The school offers a remote option to students, but most of the student body opted to return in-person.

"Again, nothing can beat in person. That relationship that you build with those students, getting that extra help or that extra tutoring or that high five that kids need sometimes just to get them through the day, and we need it too," Williams said.

But, a new school year does not mean a fresh start. Many setbacks from the remote learning platform lingered into this school year. Now, students across the board have fallen behind on credits.

"We're giving all kinds of chances, all kinds of opportunities to get those credits earned back and to get help when they need it. We ran a pretty successful summer school and then we had a summer bridge academy for our incoming ninth graders that maybe hadn't been in school for a while, maybe those kids were 100% online all last year."