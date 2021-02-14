Rock Island School District Gets Vaccinated

The School District Gets Their First Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island School District was vaccinated this Saturday at The Community Healthcare Center. Many employees hope that the vaccinations help speed up their schools reverting back to in-person. The Community Healthcare Center has administered over 4,000 vaccines since the start of the pandemic.

Math teacher, Tim Corwin, says he misses the old normal.

“Fully in person would be great, you get to see the kids. You choose to be a teacher because the students and you want to help them to your best of your ability with these limited tools and limited access to students” said Corwin.



C-H-C Site Leader, Peggy Patch says the C-H-C is working with Illinois school districts in the Quad Cities. The clinic has been working with East Moline, Moline, and Rock island, and Milan to get teachers in and vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The school district is currently limited between six and ten children per classroom. All other students join from their home virtually.

Though vaccinations are increasing, Patch asks that everyone remains cautious.

“We just want to remind everyone that masking is not going to be going away, so let’s stay safe. Let’s continue to mask, lets continue to social distance and wash those hands.”