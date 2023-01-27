The Score | Week 4 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 4.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's week four of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel.

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX



UT @ Galesburg

Rock Island @ Moline

Alleman @ Geneseo

Quincy @ Sterling

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

Orion @ Erie-Prophetstown

Morrison @ Riverdale

Sherrard @ Rockridge

Newman @ Bureau Valley

Mendota @ St. Bede

Hall @ Princeton

Monmouth-Roseville @ Kewanee

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

Milledgeville @ Forreston

East Dubuque @ River Ridge

Warren @ Scales Mound

Stockton @ Galena

Lincoln Trail Tournament

Games begin at 6 p.m. from Knoxville High School

Girls

Big Northern

Rockford Lutheran @ Rock Falls





Iowa games

Boys

MAC

Davenport North @ Muscatine

Davenport Central @ North Scott

Davenport West @ Pleasant Valley

Clinton @ Assumption

Central DeWitt @ Bettendorf

RIVER VALLEY

Camanche @ Anamosa

Beckman @ Maquoketa

Bellevue @ Northeast

Tipton @ Durant

Mid Prairie @ Wilton

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus Wheatland @ Prince of Peace

Easton Valley @ Lisbon

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

Central Lee @ Danville

Burlington Notre Dame @ Mediapolis

Wapello @ Highland

West Burlington @ New London

SOUTHEAST

Washington @ Burlington

Girls

MAC

Davenport North @ Muscatine

Davenport Central @ North Scott

Pleasant Valley @ Davenport West

Bettendorf @ Central Dewitt

Assumption @ Clinton

RIVER VALLEY

Cascade @ Anamosa

Tipton @ Durant

Bellevue @ Northeast

Beckman @ Maquoketa

Mid Prairie @ Wilton

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland @ Prince of Peace

Easton Valley @ Lisbon

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

Central Lee @ Danville

Burlington Notre Dame @ Mediapolis

Wapello @ Highland

West Burlington @ New London

SOUTHEAST

Burlington @ Washington