x
High School

The Score | Week 4 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

QC prep basketball is here in full swing! Here are the teams playing during Week 4.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's week four of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!

Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.

News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel

If you missed last week's slate, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:

Illinois games

Boys

WESTERN BIG SIX

  • UT @ Galesburg
  • Rock Island @ Moline
  • Alleman @ Geneseo
  • Quincy @ Sterling

THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)

  • Orion @ Erie-Prophetstown
  • Morrison @ Riverdale
  • Sherrard @ Rockridge
  • Newman @ Bureau Valley
  • Mendota @ St. Bede
  • Hall @ Princeton
  • Monmouth-Roseville @ Kewanee

Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)

  • Milledgeville @ Forreston
  • East Dubuque @ River Ridge
  • Warren @ Scales Mound
  • Stockton @ Galena

Lincoln Trail Tournament

  • Games begin at 6 p.m. from Knoxville High School

Girls

Big Northern

  • Rockford Lutheran @ Rock Falls


DID YOU KNOW? You can watch high school sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel: 

Iowa games

Boys

MAC

  • Davenport North @ Muscatine
  • Davenport Central @ North Scott
  • Davenport West @ Pleasant Valley
  • Clinton @ Assumption
  • Central DeWitt @ Bettendorf

RIVER VALLEY

  • Camanche @ Anamosa
  • Beckman @ Maquoketa
  • Bellevue @ Northeast
  • Tipton @ Durant
  • Mid Prairie @ Wilton

TRI-RIVERS

  • Calamus Wheatland @ Prince of Peace
  • Easton Valley @ Lisbon

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

  • Central Lee @ Danville
  • Burlington Notre Dame @ Mediapolis
  • Wapello @ Highland
  • West Burlington @ New London

SOUTHEAST

  • Washington @ Burlington

Girls

MAC

  • Davenport North @ Muscatine 
  • Davenport Central @ North Scott
  • Pleasant Valley @ Davenport West
  • Bettendorf @ Central Dewitt
  • Assumption @ Clinton

RIVER VALLEY

  • Cascade @ Anamosa
  • Tipton @ Durant
  • Bellevue @ Northeast
  • Beckman @ Maquoketa
  • Mid Prairie @ Wilton

TRI-RIVERS

  • Calamus-Wheatland @ Prince of Peace
  • Easton Valley @ Lisbon

SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE

  • Central Lee @ Danville
  • Burlington Notre Dame @ Mediapolis
  • Wapello @ Highland
  • West Burlington @ New London

SOUTHEAST

  • Burlington @ Washington

DID YOU KNOW? You can watch high school sports highlights on News 8's YouTube channel:

