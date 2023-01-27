The Score | Week 4 games, stats and scores for Quad Cities high school basketball

MOLINE, Ill. — It's week four of Quad Cities Friday night prep basketball, and you know what that means!
Players are back on the court for both high school boys' and girls' basketball games this year, so Matt, Kory and Camille will be bringing you all the highlights starting at 10:15 p.m. via The Score.
News 8 will be livestreaming the show in this story and on our YouTube channel.
Below you'll find the teams playing on both sides of the Mississippi River:
Illinois games
Boys
WESTERN BIG SIX
- UT @ Galesburg
- Rock Island @ Moline
- Alleman @ Geneseo
- Quincy @ Sterling
THREE RIVERS (WEST, EAST)
- Orion @ Erie-Prophetstown
- Morrison @ Riverdale
- Sherrard @ Rockridge
- Newman @ Bureau Valley
- Mendota @ St. Bede
- Hall @ Princeton
- Monmouth-Roseville @ Kewanee
Northwest Upstate Illini (North, South, West)
- Milledgeville @ Forreston
- East Dubuque @ River Ridge
- Warren @ Scales Mound
- Stockton @ Galena
Lincoln Trail Tournament
- Games begin at 6 p.m. from Knoxville High School
Girls
Big Northern
- Rockford Lutheran @ Rock Falls
Iowa games
Boys
MAC
- Davenport North @ Muscatine
- Davenport Central @ North Scott
- Davenport West @ Pleasant Valley
- Clinton @ Assumption
- Central DeWitt @ Bettendorf
RIVER VALLEY
- Camanche @ Anamosa
- Beckman @ Maquoketa
- Bellevue @ Northeast
- Tipton @ Durant
- Mid Prairie @ Wilton
TRI-RIVERS
- Calamus Wheatland @ Prince of Peace
- Easton Valley @ Lisbon
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE
- Central Lee @ Danville
- Burlington Notre Dame @ Mediapolis
- Wapello @ Highland
- West Burlington @ New London
SOUTHEAST
- Washington @ Burlington
Girls
MAC
- Davenport North @ Muscatine
- Davenport Central @ North Scott
- Pleasant Valley @ Davenport West
- Bettendorf @ Central Dewitt
- Assumption @ Clinton
RIVER VALLEY
- Cascade @ Anamosa
- Tipton @ Durant
- Bellevue @ Northeast
- Beckman @ Maquoketa
- Mid Prairie @ Wilton
TRI-RIVERS
- Calamus-Wheatland @ Prince of Peace
- Easton Valley @ Lisbon
SOUTHEAST IOWA SUPERCONFERENCE
- Central Lee @ Danville
- Burlington Notre Dame @ Mediapolis
- Wapello @ Highland
- West Burlington @ New London
SOUTHEAST
- Burlington @ Washington
