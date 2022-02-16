Iowa state wrestling tournament: Schedule, results

DES MOINES, Iowa —
Traditional tournament team rankings after day 1:
Class 1A
- Don Bosco
- Lisbon
- Logan-Magnolia
Class 2A
- Notre Dame, Burlington
- West Delaware
- Vinton-Shellsburg
Class 3A
- Southeast Polk
- Waukee Northwest
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- North Scott
- Indianola
- Iowa City, West
- Linn-Mar
- Bondurant-Farrar
- Dowling Catholic
Find updated scores here.
Dual results
Don-Bosco defeated Lisbon for the 1A title. Logan-Magnolia defeated West Sioux, Hawarden for third place.
West Delaware defeated Independence for the 2A title. Osage narrowly beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton for third place.
Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Southeast Polk for the 3A title. Waukee Northwest defeated Linn-Mar for third place.
Traditional tournament schedule
Find more schedule details here.
Thursday, February 17
Session 1 | Class 2A, First Round | 9 a.m.
Session 2 | Class 3A, First Round | 1:30 p.m.
Session 3 | Class 1A, First Round | 6 p.m.
Friday, February 18
Session 4 | Class 2A & 3A, Quarterfinals | 9 a.m.
Session 5 | Class 1A, Quarterfinals & Class 2A, Semifinals | 2:30 p.m.
Session 6 | Class 3A & 1A, Semfinals | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 19
Session 7 | All Classes, Consolation Semifinals & Finals | 10 a.m.
Session 8 | All Classes, Finals | 6 p.m.
Follow @colincahill13 on Twitter for updates throughout the tournament.
Tickets
Tickets are available for the IHSAA dual tournament are available online here and tickets for the traditional tournament are available here.
Prices range from $12 to $15.
WATCH | Iowa state wrestling tournament honors fallen DMPD Sgt. Tony Beminio