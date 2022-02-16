x
High School

Iowa state wrestling tournament: Schedule, results

The Iowa High School Athletic Association traditional tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

DES MOINES, Iowa —

Traditional tournament team rankings after day 1:

Class 1A

  1. Don Bosco
  2. Lisbon
  3. Logan-Magnolia

Class 2A

  1. Notre Dame, Burlington
  2. West Delaware
  3. Vinton-Shellsburg

Class 3A

  1. Southeast Polk
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Waverly-Shell Rock  
  5. North Scott
  6. Indianola
  7. Iowa City, West
  8. Linn-Mar
  9. Bondurant-Farrar
  10. Dowling Catholic

Find updated scores here.

Dual results

Class 1A

Don-Bosco defeated Lisbon for the 1A title. Logan-Magnolia defeated West Sioux, Hawarden for third place.

Class 2A

West Delaware defeated Independence for the 2A title. Osage narrowly beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton for third place.

Class 3A

Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Southeast Polk for the 3A title. Waukee Northwest defeated Linn-Mar for third place.

Traditional tournament schedule

Find more schedule details here.

Thursday, February 17
Session 1 | Class 2A, First Round | 9 a.m.
Session 2 | Class 3A, First Round | 1:30 p.m.
Session 3 | Class 1A, First Round | 6 p.m.

Friday, February 18
Session 4 | Class 2A & 3A, Quarterfinals | 9 a.m.
Session 5 | Class 1A, Quarterfinals & Class 2A, Semifinals | 2:30 p.m.
Session 6 | Class 3A & 1A, Semfinals | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 19
Session 7 | All Classes, Consolation Semifinals & Finals | 10 a.m.
Session 8 | All Classes, Finals | 6 p.m.

Follow @colincahill13 on Twitter for updates throughout the tournament.

Tickets

Tickets are available for the IHSAA dual tournament are available online here and tickets for the traditional tournament are available here.

Prices range from $12 to $15.

