Iowa state wrestling tournament: Schedule, results

The Iowa High School Athletic Association traditional tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Traditional tournament team rankings after day 1:

Class 1A

Don Bosco Lisbon Logan-Magnolia

Class 2A

Notre Dame, Burlington West Delaware Vinton-Shellsburg

Class 3A

Southeast Polk Waukee Northwest Waverly-Shell Rock Waverly-Shell Rock North Scott Indianola Iowa City, West Linn-Mar Bondurant-Farrar Dowling Catholic

Find updated scores here.

Dual results

Don-Bosco defeated Lisbon for the 1A title. Logan-Magnolia defeated West Sioux, Hawarden for third place.

West Delaware defeated Independence for the 2A title. Osage narrowly beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton for third place.

Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Southeast Polk for the 3A title. Waukee Northwest defeated Linn-Mar for third place.

Traditional tournament schedule

Find more schedule details here.

Thursday, February 17

Session 1 | Class 2A, First Round | 9 a.m.

Session 2 | Class 3A, First Round | 1:30 p.m.

Session 3 | Class 1A, First Round | 6 p.m.

Friday, February 18

Session 4 | Class 2A & 3A, Quarterfinals | 9 a.m.

Session 5 | Class 1A, Quarterfinals & Class 2A, Semifinals | 2:30 p.m.

Session 6 | Class 3A & 1A, Semfinals | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 19

Session 7 | All Classes, Consolation Semifinals & Finals | 10 a.m.

Session 8 | All Classes, Finals | 6 p.m.

Follow @colincahill13 on Twitter for updates throughout the tournament.

Tickets

Tickets are available for the IHSAA dual tournament are available online here and tickets for the traditional tournament are available here.

Prices range from $12 to $15.