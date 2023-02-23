x
High School

Iowa HS Basketball Rankings

As the postseason draws near, the final edition of the IHSAA boys' basketball rankings have been released. Where did your team land?
DAVENPORT, Iowa —

Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings

The final edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released.

The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member.

Here are the rankings with rank and record.

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (20-0) 
  2. Waukee (20-2) 
  3. Waukee Northwest (19-2)
  4. West Des Moines Valley (16-5)
  5. Indianola (19-2)
  6. Norwalk (18-3)
  7. Dubuque Senior (18-3)
  8. Cedar Falls (15-5)
  9. Sioux City East (20-2)
  10. Ankeny Centennial (14-7)

Class 3A

  1. Bondurant-Farrar (20-0)
  2. Clear Lake (20-1)
  3. MOC-Floyd Valley (19-2)
  4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-6)
  5. Marion (16-5)
  6. Newton (14-6)
  7. North Polk (16-5)
  8. Waverly-Shell Rock (15-5)
  9. Williamsburg (17-4)
  10. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (15-6)

Class 2A

  1. Central Lyon (18-1)
  2. Roland-Story (21-1)
  3. Aplington-Parkersburg (19-2)
  4. Sioux Central (21-0)
  5. Hull-West Christian (17-3)
  6. West Burlington (20-1)
  7. AHSTW (19-2)
  8. Lake Mills (21-0)
  9. Alburnett (19-3)
  10. West Lyon (16-4)

Class 1A

  1. Grand View Christian (20-0)
  2. North Linn (20-0)
  3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (19-2)
  4. West Harrison (19-1)
  5. WACO (20-1)
  6. Dunkerton (20-1)
  7. Remsen-St. Marys (18-12)
  8. Baxter (17-1)
  9. Madrid (18-2)
  10. Newell-Fonda (16-4)

