Iowa HS Basketball Rankings

DAVENPORT, Iowa —
Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings
The final edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released.
The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member.
Here are the rankings with rank and record.
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (20-0)
- Waukee (20-2)
- Waukee Northwest (19-2)
- West Des Moines Valley (16-5)
- Indianola (19-2)
- Norwalk (18-3)
- Dubuque Senior (18-3)
- Cedar Falls (15-5)
- Sioux City East (20-2)
- Ankeny Centennial (14-7)
Class 3A
- Bondurant-Farrar (20-0)
- Clear Lake (20-1)
- MOC-Floyd Valley (19-2)
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-6)
- Marion (16-5)
- Newton (14-6)
- North Polk (16-5)
- Waverly-Shell Rock (15-5)
- Williamsburg (17-4)
- Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (15-6)
Class 2A
- Central Lyon (18-1)
- Roland-Story (21-1)
- Aplington-Parkersburg (19-2)
- Sioux Central (21-0)
- Hull-West Christian (17-3)
- West Burlington (20-1)
- AHSTW (19-2)
- Lake Mills (21-0)
- Alburnett (19-3)
- West Lyon (16-4)
Class 1A
- Grand View Christian (20-0)
- North Linn (20-0)
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck (19-2)
- West Harrison (19-1)
- WACO (20-1)
- Dunkerton (20-1)
- Remsen-St. Marys (18-12)
- Baxter (17-1)
- Madrid (18-2)
- Newell-Fonda (16-4)
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel