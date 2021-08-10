Iowa to implement shot clocks in varsity basketball in 2022-23

The move, which follows national federation guidelines, will make 35-second clocks required.

BOONE, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from March 31, 2021

Starting with the 2022-23 season, Iowa high school basketball games will feature a 35-second shot clock.

Both organizations are following the National Federation of High School Associations' approval to introduce the shot clocks for varsity games, which will be required.

Shot-clock use in non-varsity competition will be allowed, but not required.

Iowa is currently one of the few states nationally without shot clocks, which has at times encouraged teams to slow its pace of play for a strategic advantage.