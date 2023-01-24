Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for every class

BOONE, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from Jan. 21, 2023.
Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings
The fourth edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released.
The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member.
Here are the rankings with rank and record.
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (12-0)
- Waukee (13-2)
- Waukee Northwest (13-2)
- West Des Moines Valley (10-3)
- Indianola (13-1)
- Sioux City East (14-0)
- Ankeny Centennial (9-4)
- Cedar Falls (9-3)
- Dubuque Senior (11-2)
- North Scott (11-2)
Class 3A
- Bondurant-Farrar (13-0)
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-3)
- Clear Lake (10-1)
- Marion (12-3)
- MOC-Floyd Valley (11-2)
- Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (11-3)
- North Polk (12-2)
- Newton (7-4)
- Webster City (11-1)
- Charles City (10-3)
Class 2A
- Central Lyon (11-0)
- Aplington-Parkersburg (14-0)
- Hull-West Christian (12-1)
- Roland-Story (13-1)
- West Burlington (14-0)
- Sioux Central (13-0)
- AHSTW (14-1)
- Grundy Center (13-2)
- Alburnett (13-2)
- Lake Mills (15-0)
Class 1A
- Grand View Christian (15-0)
- North Linn (14-0)
- WACO (15-0)
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck (13-1)
- Dunkerton (15-0)
- West Harrison (11-1)
- Remsen-St. Marys (10-1)
- Wapsie Valley (13-1)
- Baxter (13-1)
- LeMars-Gehlen Catholic (12-2)
