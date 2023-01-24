Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for every class

North Scott cracks the top 10 in Class 4A. West Burlington is No. 5 in Class 2A. Find out who else is ranked.

Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings

The fourth edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released.

The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member.

Here are the rankings with rank and record.

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (12-0) Waukee (13-2) Waukee Northwest (13-2) West Des Moines Valley (10-3) Indianola (13-1) Sioux City East (14-0) Ankeny Centennial (9-4) Cedar Falls (9-3) Dubuque Senior (11-2) North Scott (11-2)

Class 3A

Bondurant-Farrar (13-0) Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-3) Clear Lake (10-1) Marion (12-3) MOC-Floyd Valley (11-2) Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (11-3) North Polk (12-2) Newton (7-4) Webster City (11-1) Charles City (10-3)

Class 2A

Central Lyon (11-0) Aplington-Parkersburg (14-0) Hull-West Christian (12-1) Roland-Story (13-1) West Burlington (14-0) Sioux Central (13-0) AHSTW (14-1) Grundy Center (13-2) Alburnett (13-2) Lake Mills (15-0)

Class 1A

Grand View Christian (15-0) North Linn (14-0) WACO (15-0) Gladbrook-Reinbeck (13-1) Dunkerton (15-0) West Harrison (11-1) Remsen-St. Marys (10-1) Wapsie Valley (13-1) Baxter (13-1) LeMars-Gehlen Catholic (12-2)