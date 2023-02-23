MOLINE, Ill. —
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.
Class 4A
- Lisle-Benet Academy (28-1) 149 PTS
- Moline (28-3) 134 PTS
- Joliet West (25-5) 115 PTS
- Kenwood (24-6) 101 PTS
- Hinsdale Central (28-3) 88 PTS
- Brother Rice (27-4) 61 PTS
- Curie (19-11) 54 PTS
- New Trier (26-4) 33 PTS
- Quincy (14-4) 26 PTS
- Whitney Young (21-6) 21 PTS
Others receiving votes: Downers North 17. Glenbrook North 10. Rolling Meadows 5. Belleville East 5. Bolingbrook 2. Glenbard North 1. St. Rita 1. Oswego East 1. Proviso East 1.
Class 3A
- (TIE) Metamora (27-2), Simeon (26-3) 142 PTS
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (27-3) 112 PTS
- Hillcrest (25-3) 107 PTS
- Chicago Mt. Carmel (23-6) 84 PTS
- Decatur MacArthur (25-4) 55 PTS
- Burlington Central (25-5) 34 PTS
- Richwoods (22-5) 30 PTS
- East St. Louis (19-8) 28 PTS
- Mt. Zion (26-3) 27 PTS
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 21. Lincoln 15. Hyde Park 13. Lemont 13. De La Salle 1. Kaneland 1.
Class 2A
- Fairbury Prairie Central (27-2) 164 PTS
- Breese Central (25-4) 143 PTS
- Normal University (22-8) 136 PTS
- Princeton (29-2) 117 PTS
- Columbia (27-3) 86 PTS
- St. Joseph Ogden (25-4) 74 PTS
- Rockridge (23-4) 56 PTS
- Pontiac (23-6) 48 PTS
- Rockford Christian (27-2) 30 PTS
- Rockford Lutheran (21-9) 16 PTS
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 10. Teutopolis 10. Williamsville 9. Benton 7. Phillips 6. Pinckneyville 6. Nashville 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Pleasant Plains 3. Massac County 1. Kankakee (McNamara) 1. Vienna 1. Macomb 1.
Class 1A
- Decatur Lutheran (26-0) 142 PTS
- Illini Bluffs (26-4) 116 PTS
- Altamont (24-4) 99 PTS
- Centralia Christ Our Rock (28-1) 98 PTS
- Camp Point Central (24-4) 96 PTS
- Jacksonville Routt (24-3) 91 PTS
- New Berlin (24-6) 63 PTS
- Waterloo Gibault (24-6) 59 PTS
- Manley (27-4) 36 PTS
- Pecatonica (26-4) 31 PTS
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 17. Fulton 8. Catlin (Salt Fork) 6. Nokomis 6. Casey-Westfield 3. Winchester-West Central 2. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Chicago Marshall 2. South Beloit 1. Augusta Southeastern 1. Scales Mound 1.
