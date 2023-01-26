MOLINE, Ill —
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered.
Here are the high school girls basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.
Class 4A
- Alton (24-0) 79 PTS
- Fremd (22-2) 69 PTS
- Geneva (19-3) 59 PTS
- Bolingbrook (21-3) 58 PTS
- Normal Community (23-2) 37 PTS
- Whitney Young (18-4) 36 PTS
- Maine South (19-4) 34 PTS
- Kenwood (20-4) 17 PTS
- O'Fallon (22-4) 13 PTS
- St. Charles North (20-4) 10 PTS
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7. Benet 6. Lyons 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hersey 3. Lake Zurich 2.
Class 3A
- Nazareth (20-1) 79 PTS
- Lincoln (24-0) 69 PTS
- Peoria Central (19-3) 52 PTS
- Peoria Notre Dame (19-2) 50 PTS
- Washington (18-2) 47 PTS
- Montini (18-5) 43 PTS
- Carmel (18-5) 28 PTS
- St. Ignatius (19-4) 19 PTS
- Rockford Boylan (21-4) 16 PTS
- Deerfield (19-5) 15 PTS
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13. Dunlap 5. Geneseo 3. Galesburg 1.
Class 2A
- Quincy Notre Dame (22-1) 100 PTS
- Petersburg PORTA (21-0) 87 PTS
- Teutopolis (21-3) 70 PTS
- Byron (23-2) 58 PTS
- Peotone (21-0) 55 PTS
- Chicago-Noble Street Butler (21-6) 44 PTS
- Deer Creek-Mackinaw (23-3) 32 PTS
- Central Southeastern (21-3) 31 PTS
- Princeton (21-2) 28 PTS
- Paris (22-3) 16 PTS
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 11. DePaul College Prep 10. Fieldcrest 4. Breese Central 2. Freeburg 1. Sherrard 1.
Class 1A
- Galena (25-1) 88 PTS
- Tuscola (25-0) 87 PTS
- Okawville (20-4) 85 PTS
- Brown County (24-3) 64 PTS
- Mendon Unity (24-3) 60 PTS
- Havana (21-3) 55 PTS
- Christopher (21-1) 36 PTS
- Neoga (24-3) 24 PTS
- Elmwood (22-4) 18 PTS
- Effingham St. Anthony (20-5) 16 PTS
Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 10. Orangeville 3. Carlyle 2. Brimfield 1. Tri-County 1.
