x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Rankings

Galena is the top ranked team in Class 1A, and Princeton comes in at No. 9 in Class 2A. Find out who else is ranked.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

MOLINE, Ill —

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Rankings

The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered.

Here are the high school girls basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.

Class 4A

  1. Alton (24-0) 79 PTS
  2. Fremd (22-2) 69 PTS
  3. Geneva (19-3) 59 PTS
  4. Bolingbrook (21-3) 58 PTS
  5. Normal Community (23-2) 37 PTS
  6. Whitney Young (18-4) 36 PTS
  7. Maine South (19-4) 34 PTS
  8. Kenwood (20-4) 17 PTS
  9. O'Fallon (22-4) 13 PTS
  10. St. Charles North (20-4) 10 PTS

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 7. Benet 6. Lyons 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hersey 3. Lake Zurich 2. 

Class 3A

  1. Nazareth (20-1) 79 PTS
  2. Lincoln (24-0) 69 PTS
  3. Peoria Central (19-3) 52 PTS
  4. Peoria Notre Dame (19-2) 50 PTS
  5. Washington (18-2) 47 PTS
  6. Montini (18-5) 43 PTS
  7. Carmel (18-5) 28 PTS
  8. St. Ignatius (19-4) 19 PTS
  9. Rockford Boylan (21-4) 16 PTS
  10. Deerfield (19-5) 15 PTS

Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13. Dunlap 5. Geneseo 3. Galesburg 1.

Class 2A

  1. Quincy Notre Dame (22-1) 100 PTS
  2. Petersburg PORTA (21-0) 87 PTS
  3. Teutopolis (21-3) 70 PTS
  4. Byron (23-2) 58 PTS
  5. Peotone (21-0) 55 PTS
  6. Chicago-Noble Street Butler (21-6) 44 PTS
  7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (23-3) 32 PTS
  8. Central Southeastern (21-3) 31 PTS
  9. Princeton (21-2) 28 PTS
  10. Paris (22-3) 16 PTS

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 11. DePaul College Prep 10. Fieldcrest 4. Breese Central 2. Freeburg 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A

  1. Galena (25-1) 88 PTS
  2. Tuscola (25-0) 87 PTS
  3. Okawville (20-4) 85 PTS
  4. Brown County (24-3) 64 PTS
  5. Mendon Unity (24-3) 60 PTS
  6. Havana (21-3) 55 PTS
  7. Christopher (21-1) 36 PTS
  8. Neoga (24-3) 24 PTS
  9. Elmwood (22-4) 18 PTS
  10. Effingham St. Anthony (20-5) 16 PTS

Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 10. Orangeville 3. Carlyle 2. Brimfield 1. Tri-County 1.

 

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Pleasant Valley Lady Spartans basketball still undefeated, eager to repeat 2022's success

Before You Leave, Check This Out