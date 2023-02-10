x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Illinois High School Girl's Basketball Rankings

Galena is the top ranked team in Class 1A, Geneseo comes in at No. 7 in Class 3A, while Galesburg, Princeton and Sherrard all received votes.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MOLINE, Ill. —

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Rankings

The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered.

Here are the high school girls basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.

Class 4A

  1. Fremd (27-2) 65 PTS
  2. Bolingbrook (24-3) 62 PTS
  3. Alton (27-1) 56 PTS
  4. Geneva (24-3) 55 PTS
  5. Kenwood (25-4) 39 PTS
  6. O'Fallon (27-4) 33 PTS
  7. Normal Community (27-3) 29 PTS
  8. Libertyville (26-4) 20 PTS
  9. Whitney Young (21-5) 15 PTS
  10. Hononegah (26-3) 5 PTS

Others receiving votes: Maine South 4. Mother McAuley 1. Lyons 1.

Class 3A

  1. Nazareth (26-1) 68 PTS
  2. Lincoln (29-0) 65 PTS
  3. Peoria Central (22-3) 56 PTS
  4. Peoria Notre Dame (23-3) 47 PTS
  5. Montini (22-6) 41 PTS
  6. Carmel (21-7) 32 PTS
  7. Geneseo (24-6) 24 PTS
  8. Washington (23-4) 22 PTS
  9. St. Ignatius (22-6) 12 PTS
  10. (TIE) Rockford Boylan (24-5) Deerfield (23-5) 6 PTS 

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.

Class 2A

  1. Quincy Notre Dame (28-1) 110 PTS
  2. Petersburg PORTA (26-0) 89 PTS
  3. Byron (28-2) 83 PTS
  4. Chicago-Noble Street Butler (25-6) 61 PTS
  5. Central Southeastern (27-3) 54 PTS
  6. Fieldcrest (27-3) 47 PTS
  7. (TIE) Sacred Heart-Griffin (24-6) | Teutopolis (24-5) 36 PTS
  8. Peotone (27-1) 30 PTS
  9. Paris (25-3) 18 PTS

Others receiving votes: Princeton 11. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Breese Mater Dei 7. Sherrard 6. Pleasant Plains 6. DePaul College Prep 1.

Class 1A

  1. Galena (29-1) 92 PTS
  2. Okawville (25-4) 90 PTS
  3. Brown County (27-3) 72 PTS
  4. Tuscola (29-1) 59 PTS
  5. Mendon Unity (28-3) 56 PTS
  6. Effingham St. Anthony (24-5) 48 PTS
  7. Neoga (27-3) 46 PTS
  8. Father McGivney Catholic (27-3) 31 PTS
  9. Havana (25-4) 25 PTS
  10. Elmwood (25-6) 9 PTS

Others receiving votes: Orangeville 6. Carlyle 5. River Ridge 3. Lewistown 2. Christopher 2. Willows 2. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1.

   

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

PV Wrestling state champion Abigal Meyrer goes Off the Kuff with Kory

Before You Leave, Check This Out