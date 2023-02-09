x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Illinois HS Boys Basketball Rankings

Moline leads QCA teams as the No. 2 team in Class 4A. Princeton is No. 1 in Class 2A, and Rockridge isn't far behind at No. 8.
Credit: tuelekza - stock.adobe.com
Basketball hoop, basketball scoring in the stadium

MOLINE, Ill —

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings

The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered.

Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.

Class 4A

  1. Lisle-Benet Academy (26-1) 120 PTS
  2. Moline (25-3) 106 PTS
  3. Joliet West (23-5) 94 PTS
  4. Kenwood (22-5) 85 PTS
  5. Hinsdale Central (25-3) 57 PTS
  6. Brother Rice (25-4) 44 PTS
  7. Glenbrook North (24-3) 30 PTS
  8. Whitney Young (21-6) 28 PTS
  9. Curie (19-9) 20 PTS
  10. Quincy (21-4) 16 PTS

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3.

Class 3A

  1. Metamora (25-2) 113 PTS
  2. Simeon (24-3) 108 PTS
  3. Hillcrest (25-2) 95 PTS
  4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (25-2) 92 PTS
  5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (23-5) 55 PTS
  6. Decatur MacArthur (24-3) 50 PTS
  7. Richwoods (20-3) 48 PTS
  8. East St. Louis (19-6) 28 PTS
  9. Mt. Zion (25-2) 22 PTS 
  10. Burlington Central (23-5) 21 PTS

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 15. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7. Lemont 4. Lincoln 1. Kaneland 1.

Class 2A

  1. Princeton (27-1) 128 PTS
  2. Fairbury Prairie Central (25-2) 121 PTS
  3. Breese Central (23-4) 97 PTS
  4. Normal University (20-7) 90 PTS
  5. Columbia (25-3) 78 PTS
  6. Rockford Christian (26-1) 67 PTS
  7. St. Joseph Ogden (22-4) 51 PTS
  8. Rockridge (21-4) 39 PTS
  9. Pontiac (20-6) 33 PTS
  10. Pinckneyville (24-3) 25 PTS

Others receiving votes: Massac County 17. DePaul College Prep 12. Macomb 5. Kankakee (McNamara) 4. Seneca 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1.

Class 1A

  1. Decatur Lutheran (24-0) 121 PTS
  2. Altamont (22-3) 114 PTS
  3. Jacksonville Routt (23-2) 90 PTS
  4. Illini Bluffs (23-4) 78 PTS
  5. Centralia Christ Our Rock (25-1) 72 PTS
  6. New Berlin (22-5) 60 PTS
  7. Camp Point Central (22-4) 58 PTS
  8. Waterloo Gibault (22-6) 49 PTS
  9. Catlin-Salt Fork (24-2) 20 PTS
  10. Manley (25-4) 12 PTS

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 11. Augusta Southeastern 8. Casey-Westfield 8. Winchester-West Central 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 2. Scales Mound 1.

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Moline basketball using total team effort to achieve end-of-season goals

Before You Leave, Check This Out