Illinois HS Boys Basketball Rankings

MOLINE, Ill —
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.
Class 4A
- Lisle-Benet Academy (26-1) 120 PTS
- Moline (25-3) 106 PTS
- Joliet West (23-5) 94 PTS
- Kenwood (22-5) 85 PTS
- Hinsdale Central (25-3) 57 PTS
- Brother Rice (25-4) 44 PTS
- Glenbrook North (24-3) 30 PTS
- Whitney Young (21-6) 28 PTS
- Curie (19-9) 20 PTS
- Quincy (21-4) 16 PTS
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3.
Class 3A
- Metamora (25-2) 113 PTS
- Simeon (24-3) 108 PTS
- Hillcrest (25-2) 95 PTS
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (25-2) 92 PTS
- Chicago Mt. Carmel (23-5) 55 PTS
- Decatur MacArthur (24-3) 50 PTS
- Richwoods (20-3) 48 PTS
- East St. Louis (19-6) 28 PTS
- Mt. Zion (25-2) 22 PTS
- Burlington Central (23-5) 21 PTS
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 15. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7. Lemont 4. Lincoln 1. Kaneland 1.
Class 2A
- Princeton (27-1) 128 PTS
- Fairbury Prairie Central (25-2) 121 PTS
- Breese Central (23-4) 97 PTS
- Normal University (20-7) 90 PTS
- Columbia (25-3) 78 PTS
- Rockford Christian (26-1) 67 PTS
- St. Joseph Ogden (22-4) 51 PTS
- Rockridge (21-4) 39 PTS
- Pontiac (20-6) 33 PTS
- Pinckneyville (24-3) 25 PTS
Others receiving votes: Massac County 17. DePaul College Prep 12. Macomb 5. Kankakee (McNamara) 4. Seneca 2. Gilman Iroquois West 1.
Class 1A
- Decatur Lutheran (24-0) 121 PTS
- Altamont (22-3) 114 PTS
- Jacksonville Routt (23-2) 90 PTS
- Illini Bluffs (23-4) 78 PTS
- Centralia Christ Our Rock (25-1) 72 PTS
- New Berlin (22-5) 60 PTS
- Camp Point Central (22-4) 58 PTS
- Waterloo Gibault (22-6) 49 PTS
- Catlin-Salt Fork (24-2) 20 PTS
- Manley (25-4) 12 PTS
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 11. Augusta Southeastern 8. Casey-Westfield 8. Winchester-West Central 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 2. Scales Mound 1.
