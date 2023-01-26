Illinois Boys HS Basketball top 10 for every class

MOLINE, Ill. —
Illinois High School Boy's Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered.
Here are the boys' basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.
Class 4A
- Lisle-Benet Academy (22-2) 120 PTS
- Moline (20-3) 94 PTS
- Joliet West (18-5) 84 PTS
- Kenwood (17-5) 83 PTS
- Whitney Young (18-5) 79 PTS
- Brother Rice (21-3) 52 PTS
- Rolling Meadows (20-3) 44 PTS
- Quincy (19-3) 18 PTS
- Belleville East (20-3) 18 PTS
- Hinsdale Central (20-3) 11 PTS
Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
Class 3A
- Simeon (20-1) 118 PTS
- Metamora (20-2) 106 PTS
- Hillcrest (22-2) 89 PTS
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (19-2) 82 PTS
- Decatur MacArthur (21-1) 62 PTS
- Chicago Mt. Carmel (20-2) 55 PTS
- East St. Louis (15-4) 50 PTS
- Hyde Park (19-5) 35 PTS
- Richwoods (17-3) 22 PTS
- Burlington Central (20-4) 14 PTS
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 11. Grayslake Central 6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Kaneland 3. Centralia 3.
Class 2A
- Princeton (23-0) 146 PTS
- Columbia (22-2) 132 PTS
- Fairbury Prairie Central (19-2) 109 PTS
- Rockford Christian (22-1) 76 PTS
- Breese Central (20-3) 76 PTS
- DePaul College Prep (14-7) 59 PTS
- St. Joseph Ogden (17-4) 34 PTS
- Teutopolis (16-5) 33 PTS
- Rockridge (17-4) 28 PTS
- Pontiac (15-6) 25 PTS
Others receiving votes: Beecher 19. Macomb 18. Pinckneyville 17. Massac County 16. Normal University 15. Gilman Iroquois West 10. Phillips 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Carterville 1.
Class 1A
- Jacksonville Routt (20-1) 138 PTS
- Decatur Lutheran (20-0) 118 PTS (14-2) 104 PTS
- Altamont (17-3) 92 PTS
- Centralia Christ Our Rock (21-0) 89 PTS
- Waterloo Gibault (19-4) 71 PTS
- Illini Bluffs (20-4) 60 PTS
- Casey-Westfield (14-5) 54 PTS
- New Berlin (18-4) 30 PTS
- Augusta Southeastern (15-5) 26 PTS
- Camp Point Central (18-4) 20 PTS
Others receiving votes: Casey-Westfield 33. Scales Mound 26. Catlin (Salt Fork) 25. North Clay 18. Griggsville-Perry 5. Tuscola 4. South Beloit 3. Manley 3. Nokomis 2. Winchester-West Central 2. Beecher City 1. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
