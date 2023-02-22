Geneseo High School athletes celebrate college commitments

11 Maple Leafs signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play college-level sports around the region.

GENESEO, Ill. — Eleven athletes from Geneseo High School signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at area colleges and universities during a ceremony held Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the high school.

Here's who is going where:

Danielle Beach, daughter of Brian and Jackie Beach, soccer and basketball at Monmouth College

Tara Bomleny, daughter of Jill and Duane Bomleny, softball at Aurora University

Aubrey Brumbaugh, daughter of Heidi and Adam Brumbaugh, tennis at Western Illinois University

Nash Clementz, son of Craig and Mariah Clementz, baseball at Spoon River College

Logan Corgan, son of Katrina and Jesse Corgan, soccer at Monmouth College

Matt Daly, son of Mike and Kathy Daly, soccer at St. Ambrose University

Zaria Greene, daughter of Aaron and Christine Greene, cheer at Lindenwood University

Allison Griffin, daughter of Mike and Cindy Griffin, soccer at Monmouth College

Tayt Hager, son of Barry and Leslee Hager, golf at Carthage College

Jaelyn Lambin, daughter of Ky and Jamie Lambin, softball at Black Hawk College

Samuel Robinson, son of Julie and Jason Robinson, golf at Black Hawk College

Congrats to all the student-athletes!

