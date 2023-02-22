Geneseo High School athletes celebrate college commitments

GENESEO, Ill. — Eleven athletes from Geneseo High School signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at area colleges and universities during a ceremony held Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the high school.
Here's who is going where:
- Danielle Beach, daughter of Brian and Jackie Beach, soccer and basketball at Monmouth College
- Tara Bomleny, daughter of Jill and Duane Bomleny, softball at Aurora University
- Aubrey Brumbaugh, daughter of Heidi and Adam Brumbaugh, tennis at Western Illinois University
- Nash Clementz, son of Craig and Mariah Clementz, baseball at Spoon River College
- Logan Corgan, son of Katrina and Jesse Corgan, soccer at Monmouth College
- Matt Daly, son of Mike and Kathy Daly, soccer at St. Ambrose University
- Zaria Greene, daughter of Aaron and Christine Greene, cheer at Lindenwood University
- Allison Griffin, daughter of Mike and Cindy Griffin, soccer at Monmouth College
- Tayt Hager, son of Barry and Leslee Hager, golf at Carthage College
- Jaelyn Lambin, daughter of Ky and Jamie Lambin, softball at Black Hawk College
- Samuel Robinson, son of Julie and Jason Robinson, golf at Black Hawk College
Congrats to all the student-athletes!
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel
More From News 8