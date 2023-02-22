x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Geneseo High School athletes celebrate college commitments

11 Maple Leafs signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play college-level sports around the region.
Credit: WQAD

GENESEO, Ill. — Eleven athletes from Geneseo High School signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at area colleges and universities during a ceremony held Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the high school.

Here's who is going where:

  • Danielle Beach, daughter of Brian and Jackie Beach, soccer and basketball at Monmouth College
  • Tara Bomleny, daughter of Jill and Duane Bomleny, softball at Aurora University
  • Aubrey Brumbaugh, daughter of Heidi and Adam Brumbaugh, tennis at Western Illinois University
  • Nash Clementz, son of Craig and Mariah Clementz, baseball at Spoon River College
  • Logan Corgan, son of Katrina and Jesse Corgan, soccer at Monmouth College
  • Matt Daly, son of Mike and Kathy Daly, soccer at St. Ambrose University
  • Zaria Greene, daughter of Aaron and Christine Greene, cheer at Lindenwood University
  • Allison Griffin, daughter of Mike and Cindy Griffin, soccer at Monmouth College
  • Tayt Hager, son of Barry and Leslee Hager, golf at Carthage College
  • Jaelyn Lambin, daughter of Ky and Jamie Lambin, softball at Black Hawk College
  • Samuel Robinson, son of Julie and Jason Robinson, golf at Black Hawk College

Congrats to all the student-athletes!

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More From News 8

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Here are your QC high school basketball scores for Feb. 21

Before You Leave, Check This Out