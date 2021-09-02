“We’re trying to do our part to keep the kids healthy.”

DAVENPORT, Iowa — When it’s game time for Davenport North you’ll find Gary Steiner sitting in the bleachers. This time the games at Assumption High School. He says its been a tough season. “We’ve missed over half of our season this year. We’ve walked into gyms all over the place and for the most part everyone is doing good.”

Mitigations are now being lifted under Governor Kim Reynolds new public health proclamation. Masks are not required in indoor spaces when there for longer than 15 minutes and capacity limits have also been lifted.

Assumption High School however, is sticking to their original game plan. Athletic Director Wade King saying, “I don't believe any of the conference schools are lifting any of the regulations that we've had in the past.”

King says the situation is a moving target. It’s grown and changed so much over the course of the school year the school would rather be safe than sorry.

King saying, “We feel like asking our patrons to wear masks is not a big sacrifice.”

They are reducing some guidelines. Full households of athletes are now allowed. Upperclassmen are also allowed to attend school sporting events at home. King says it’s different when they travel, with each school setting their own rules within the state’s guidelines. “I do feel bad for our parents and were trying to work our ways to normal.”

Safety is taking priority, however. King says with so much of the seasons already taken from their athletes, it’s just not worth the risk to remove restrictions completely. “We certainly don't want an outbreak at this point because that may wipe out their chance to go to state or go to post season.”

If the school makes it to that point, it might be a different story. At that point, regulations could be up to the IHSAA.