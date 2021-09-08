There are no capacity limits for any sports in the fall, according to the Illinois High School Association. Masks are required for indoor sports.

STERLING, Ill. — High school sports practices for fall sports start Monday for students in Sterling and around the Western Big Six Conference.

The Illinois High School Association announced there will not be any schedule changes, meaning sports will be played at the normal time this year.

For outdoor sports, like football and soccer, there is no mask requirement for students, coaches or fans. The mask requirement does apply if the teams move indoors, such as when a team utilizes the weight room.

For indoor sports, like volleyball, masks are required for everyone, including players, fans and coaches.

Regardless of sports, there are no capacity limits for fans this season. That is something the new athletic director in Sterling says will help keep students engaged in school, even with the mask guidelines.

"In my opinion that's better than not having sports," said Tyler Jakse, the Sterling High School Athletic Director. "So, you know, same thing for swimming and diving, the kids who are actually in the pool and you know competing they won't have to wear masks but everybody watching will."

Jakse said practices will be outside as much as possible for the outdoor sports to help with social distancing and minimize mask usage for those athletes and coaches.