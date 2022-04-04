x
Breaking News
Sports

High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley takes down Clinton 6-0

The Spartans kicked off MAC play with a 6-0 win over Clinton.

RIVERDALE, Iowa — Pleasant Valley kicked off MAC play with a 6-0 win over Clinton on Monday at Spartan Stadium.

