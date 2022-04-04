Sports High School Soccer: Pleasant Valley takes down Clinton 6-0 The Spartans kicked off MAC play with a 6-0 win over Clinton. More Videos Next up in 5 Example video title will go here for this video RIVERDALE, Iowa — Pleasant Valley kicked off MAC play with a 6-0 win over Clinton on Monday at Spartan Stadium. ► Download the WQAD News 8 App ► Subscribe to our newsletter ► Subscribe to our YouTube channel Related Articles Kansas erases 15-point halftime deficit, beats North Carolina for men's hoops title Lady Rocks celebrate Rock Island NCAA National Champion Brea Beal JDC countdown: Birdies for Charity launches 2022 fundraising drive