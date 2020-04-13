Head-to-head: Dozens of Illinois football programs competing for best helmet

It's called the Illinois Helmet Challenge, and more than a dozen local teams are participating.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — In a state with more than 500 football programs, teams in Illinois are more connected than ever.

"It was kind of a breath of fresh air just to bring back some positive thoughts about what it was like to be outside enjoying the moment." said West Carroll AD and head football coach Matt Leitzen.

On Twitter, Glenbrook South Special Teams Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach Travis Myers put out a call to all Illinois football teams, asking for a photo of their helmets.

"I think it's awesome," said Ben Hammer, Head Coach of Rock Island. "I think it's cool to scroll through the different regions and the different matchups and things like that. They didn't use classification or size or even location."

Those helmets were broken up into different regions and entered into a bracket style tournament with poll winners advancing through each round.

"At this point, it's about as close to athletics as we get," said Leitzen. "I scrolled through it last night just looking at the pictures of those helmets because we see quite a few of them in the summer so that was kind of nice."

West Carroll and Rock Island both threw their helmets into the mix.

"To see a little tiny school to go up against a big 8A school is kind of cool to look at or talk about," said Hammer. "Or how would a spread team defend wing-t team if it were to ever happen and different things like that."

But that's just scratching the surface. Geneseo, Fulton, Erie-Prophetstown, Moline, Princeton, Newman, Mercer County, Stark County, Sterling, Orion, and Morrison all jumped in on the fun, too.

"It's something you can do to represent the history and pride in your program and it's something at Rock Island we have a lot of." said Hammer.

But no matter who wins, it's more about the fun and friendly competition.

"Just something to pass the time and trying to bring back positive memories of a better time." said Leitzen.