Former Hawkeyes discuss alleged racial disparity in program

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz responded to the comments saying in a statement: "I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players. While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now. As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening. I have started reaching out to them on an individual basis to hear their stories first hand. Making change that matters involves an open dialogue and possibly some tough conversations. I am glad to have the opportunity to do just that. As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear."