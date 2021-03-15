Hawkeyes extending coach Fran McCaffery's contract through 2028

Fran McCaffery signed a four-year contract extension through 2027-28 after leading the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes to the Big Ten semifinals.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery signed a four-year contract extension through 2027-28 after leading the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes to the Big Ten semifinals and their highest NCAA Tournament seeding since 1987.

The team is a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Grand Canyon on Friday in Indianapolis.

“I am excited to announce the extension of Fran’s contract,” said Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta. “He’s earned it. He’s built a strong foundation upon which we can continue to build for years to come. We originally planned to provide the extension at the end of last season, but paused due to the pandemic. I’ve appreciated Fran’s patience through it all."

“I am grateful to Gary Barta and President Bruce Harreld for their continued support,” said McCaffery. “It truly is an honor to represent the University of Iowa and coach the tremendous young men in our program. I am proud of what our team accomplished during the regular season, and we are eager to compete for a national championship this month.”

McCaffery’s annual base salary of $2.3 million for the next two seasons will remain unchanged. He is on track to receive longevity bonuses at the end of the next two seasons.