Hawkeye football tickets available starting in mid-July

The Iowa Hawkeyes will host seven home games for the 2021 season.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye football ticket sales begin in mid-July as university leaders move toward bringing Kinnick Stadium back to full capacity, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Single game tickets will be available for the general public starting on Thursday, July 15. For I-Club members and season ticket holders, tickets will be available starting Sunday, July 11.

“We are preparing for and planning for 100 percent capacity and excited to welcome fans back to Kinnick Stadium and all of our venues,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “We are coming off one of the most successful athletic seasons in program history and are looking forward to continuing that momentum. Having our fans in the stands, cheering on our student-athletes, will only add to the success.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes have seven home games for 2021. Those tickets are available here.

You can also call the athletics ticket office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS.

“There is nothing better than playing in front of our loyal and supportive fans in Kinnick Stadium,” said Kirk Ferentz, Moon Family head football coach. “A capacity crowd brings energy and enthusiasm to our players and everyone within the program.”

The 2021 season home games are as follows:

Sept. 4 against Indiana

against Indiana Sept. 18 against Kent State

against Kent State Sept. 25 against Colorado State

against Colorado State Oct. 9 against Penn State

against Penn State Oct. 16 against Purdue (homecoming)

against Purdue (homecoming) Nov. 13 against Minnesota

against Minnesota Nov. 20 against Illinois

Download the free News 8 App – for iOS, click here and for Android, click here.