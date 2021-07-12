Zach Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, won't play in the British Open

The pro golfer had to take a COVID-19 test before boarding a charter flight to the tournament, but tested positive.

MOLINE, Ill. — Zach Johnson will not play in the 2021 British Open because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The 2012 John Deere Classic champion posted about his withdrawal from the tournament on Twitter Monday morning, July 12 - one day after the 2021 JDC wrapped up.

He had to be tested before getting on a charter flight after the JDC tournament ended Sunday evening.

Johnson's Twitter statement said the following:

"I am disappointed to announce that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to withdraw from the 2021 Open Championship. I look forward to returning to St. Andrews next year, a place where I have such wonderful memories. Good luck to all the competitors."

Johnson was one of the local qualifiers from two weeks prior.

Ryan Moore, another former JDC champion, also pulled away from the Open, choosing not to go for other reasons.

There have been 16 players who have withdrawn in the last three weeks for various reasons.

Johnson finished the 2021 John Deere Classic tied for 34th, at 10 under par.