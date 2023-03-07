Trinity Health Foundations announce 2023 Health Cup

Event organizers are opening up the registration for the 2023 UnityPoint Health Cup.

Golf enthusiasts who enjoy the TPC Deere Run course have another opportunity this year to enjoy the course.

The Trinity Health Foundation is hosting the 2023 UnityPoint Health Cup, and are opening up registration slots.

"Community support for the UnityPoint Health Cup enables us to serve even more people through our programs and services and make sure no one has to travel far for care," said Tricia Fisher, director of Oncology Services at UnityPoint Health — Trinity Cancer Center.

According to the Trinity Cancer Center, since 2020 they've noticed an increase in patients seeking care. In one year alone patients visited 36.4% more, and it's expected to surpass heart disease as the leading cause of death in the US.

"Due to the growing demand for cancer care services, we need to hire more physicians and expand our facilities to help meet our patients' needs and ensure access to world-class care right here at home," Fisher said.

For people interested in participating the cost for the event is $500 per person, or $2,000 for a group of four. Costs do include cart rental, breakfast and lunch, a golfer gift and more. The event is set for Friday, Sept. 8, beginning at 7 a.m.