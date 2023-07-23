Brian Harman won the British Open, but his first win was in the 2014 John Deere Classic

Look back at Brian Harman's first PGA Tour win at TPC Deere Run.

SILVIS, Ill. — Georgia native Brian Harman earned his third PGA Tour victory at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club July 23, but his first victory was a little closer to home.

Harman won the John Deere Classic in 2014, finishing 22 under par and beating Cedar Rapids, Iowa native Zach Johnson by one stroke.

At the 2023 Open Championship, Harman finished the tournament at 13 under par, beating out four players tied for second by six strokes. Among the runners-up was Sepp Straka, the 2023 John Deere Classic winner.

While Harman celebrates his victory, take a look back at the highlights of his time at the John Deere Classic.

Brian Harman started the first round of play at the John Deere Classic with his usual caddie, but the day would not end that way.

Harman's caddie, Scott Tway, had to bow out after he got sick. Enter, local Alleman High School girls basketball coach, Jay Hatch.

Hatch just happened to be in the right place at the right time, to take the walk of a lifetime as Brian Harman's caddie.

"It was cool. I only got heckled once. I always wanted to see what it's like from inside the ropes," Hatch said.

After two eagles in a 6-under 65 in round three, Brian Harman took the lead of the John Deere Classic.

Stats on PGA.com show that the Georgia-native golfer took the lead Saturday, July 12 at the 2014 tournament at Deere Run in Silvis. He stood in the lead at 196 strokes.

Brian Harman is the 2014 John Deere Classic champion.

The Georgia-native finished up the tournament at 22-under par. He started out the final round strong, making par on holes 1, 3, and 4 and an eagle on 2. After a bogey on hole five, Harman was still in the lead, but only by one stroke.

In the final round of the John Deere Classic, Brian Harman took home the championship. 2012 JDC champ Zach Johnson was the runner up.

JDC Tournament Director Clair Peterson said the 2014 event saw a higher attendance throughout the "great week."

The Head Golf Pro at Deere Run, Andy Stoterau gave an analysis of Brian Harman's win.

Brian Harman returned to Deere Run on Monday for John Deere Classic Media Day.

The 2014 champ calls the Quad Cities a very special place.

Defending Champion Brian Harman gives back at Boys and Girls Club Golf outing at Short Hills Country Club.

Brian Harman returned to Deere Run, ready to defend his title after he won the John Deere Classic in 2014.

The 2015 John Deere classic is the first time Harman has gone to a tournament as a defending champ.

Brian Harman came into the 2015 John Deere Classic flying under the radar, and the defending champ continues to do so.

He buried the last of four birdies on the day on 9, finishing Round 2 with a 68 to put him at 8-under overall.

Harman quietly put himself in good shape heading into the weekend.

Defending champion Brian Harman may not be in the top spot after the third round of the John Deere Classic, but he certainly had the following of a leader.

One of Harman's shining moments on Saturday was his eagle on Hole 2.