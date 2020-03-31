Golf is a good way to get outside and relieve stress while social distancing

Courses are taking measures to make sure everyone on the course stays healthy and safe.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Monday was a picture perfect day to hit the course at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. Temperatures were in the 60s and a gentle breeze made conditions practically perfect.

Golfers said there was no better way to take a break from the stress of coronavirus concerns than to get some sunshine, fresh air, and play 18 holes.

"It's just really nice to get out and enjoy the beauty that God's given us outside," said John Logan, who played at Palmer Hills. "It really brings a lot of peace to me during this stressful time."

"I'm basically just getting out of the house for awhile," said Todd Dixon, another golfer playing the course. "I figured it's better to be out here ten or 15 feet away from people getting fresh air than to be in a house with five other people where you're sitting in your living room. So as long as the weather is nice and we can play, I'm going to continue to do it for awhile."

Dixon said it was a way to blow off some steam, too.

"It's a wonderful stress reliever," said Dixon. "For the most part, my company has told me to stay home for the next two to four weeks so I don't really leave my house. So this is only opportunity we have besides going for walks in the neighborhood or for runs or things like that."