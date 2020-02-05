Here's what you should know before golfing in Illinois

There are a few restrictions to keep golfers and course employees safe while having a good time.

MILAN, Illinois — May 1 marked the beginning of the spring season for golf courses in Illinois. Courses were only allowed to open if they maintained strict guidelines on and off the course.

Here are the guidelines courses are following:

- No use of carts unless golfer has certain disabilities or physical limitations that prevent them from walking the course

- Golfers paired in twosomes only

- All tee times must be made in advance and paid for over the phone

- Tee times are separated by 15 minutes

- Clubhouse access is restricted

- No cash transactions in the clubhouse

- No congregating in groups around the clubhouse

- Arrive only ten minutes before tee time

- Mask use is encouraged on the course and around the clubhouse

- Clubhouse personnel will alert groups when they may approach the first tee

- Rental push/pull carts are not available

- Driving range and practice greens are closed

- Social distance during rounds and on the course as much as possible

- Golfers should only touch their own ball and score card

- Flag sticks should remain in the hole