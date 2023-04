Geneseo stays undefeated in Western Big 6 by beating Alleman 1-0 in double overtime.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In Wednesday soccer, Geneseo defeated Alleman 1-0 in double-overtime to move to 3-0 in Western Big 6 play.

The Maple Leafs are now 8-1 on the year and hit the road to play Dunlap on Thursday.

Alleman is now 4-1 on the year and 2-1 in conference play. The Pioneers hit the road to play Metamora on Friday.