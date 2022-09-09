x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Former Hawkeye agrees to 3-year extension with Titans

The Titans will pay safety Amani Hooker a guaranteed $19.5 million through the deal.
Credit: AP
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) breaks up a pass intended for Northwestern wide receiver Riley Lees, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Northwestern won 14-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans made a significant off-season move signing star safety Amani Hooker to a three-year contract extension Friday morning Sept.10, according to an announcement from the team's official website

Hooker is guaranteed to earn $19.5 million from the $33+ million deal. The defensive back will also receive a $10 million signing bonus.

Despite missing five regular season games in 2021, the 2019 fourth-round draft pick started all 12 games he appeared in while developing into a key piece for the Titans' defense. 

Hooker recorded 62 combined tackles and an interception in 2021. He also recorded a spectacular interception late in the Titans' divisional playoff contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Listed as the Titans' starting strong safety, Hooker and free safety Kevin Byard have been regarded as among the top safety duos in the NFL. 

This extension emphasizes Tennessee's optimism that the 24-year-old will continue to be an elite NFL safety for years to come.

Hawkeye fans remember the former second-team All-American as a physical run-stopper and ballhawk whose opening drive touchdown sparked Iowa's 2017 55-24 rout of Ohio State with an opening drive interception returned for a touchdown. 

He totaled 80 tackles and six interceptions in 25 games played for the Hawkeyes from 2016 to 2018. 

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Locked On Sports Today: September 9, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out