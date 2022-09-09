Former Hawkeye agrees to 3-year extension with Titans

The Titans will pay safety Amani Hooker a guaranteed $19.5 million through the deal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans made a significant off-season move signing star safety Amani Hooker to a three-year contract extension Friday morning Sept.10, according to an announcement from the team's official website.

Hooker is guaranteed to earn $19.5 million from the $33+ million deal. The defensive back will also receive a $10 million signing bonus.

Despite missing five regular season games in 2021, the 2019 fourth-round draft pick started all 12 games he appeared in while developing into a key piece for the Titans' defense.

Hooker recorded 62 combined tackles and an interception in 2021. He also recorded a spectacular interception late in the Titans' divisional playoff contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Listed as the Titans' starting strong safety, Hooker and free safety Kevin Byard have been regarded as among the top safety duos in the NFL.

This extension emphasizes Tennessee's optimism that the 24-year-old will continue to be an elite NFL safety for years to come.

Hawkeye fans remember the former second-team All-American as a physical run-stopper and ballhawk whose opening drive touchdown sparked Iowa's 2017 55-24 rout of Ohio State with an opening drive interception returned for a touchdown.

He totaled 80 tackles and six interceptions in 25 games played for the Hawkeyes from 2016 to 2018.