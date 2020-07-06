Vandalism reported at Kinnick Stadium, University of Iowa Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Vandalism was reported at Kinnick Stadium and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to reporting from KCRG.
Protesters marched through Iowa City Saturday night.
KCRG said vandals also tagged the Nile Kinnick statue with graffiti. The vandalism comes after Coach Doyle was put on administrative leave due to claims of racial disparities in the football program.
