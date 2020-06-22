University of Iowa pauses 2020 football ticket sales

The University of Iowa has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season until there's "a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium and social distancing requirements."

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season "until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium and social distancing requirements are determined," Iowa Football said in a statement.

Only those who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in seating plans. All other ticket sales are now paused.

“With the current information available, we needed to pause additional sales and start focusing on reduced capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders," Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta said in the statement.

The reduced seating models are expected to be completed by July.

The Hawkeye Express, which provides transportation from a satellite parking lot in Coralville, will not operate in the upcoming season. Express ticket holders can receive a refund or credit toward other parking options.

For Fall 2020 tickets and parking will be mobile-only.