Football

Suspicious package causes brief lockdown at Bears' facility

The Chicago Bears’ practice facility was briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of a suspicious package. Team spokesman Brandon Faber says police were called.
Credit: AP
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields reacts after an incompletion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAKE FOREST, Ill — The Chicago Bears' practice facility was briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of a suspicious package.

Team spokesman Brandon Faber said police were called. No one was allowed to leave or enter the team's suburban campus for about an hour. The Bears practice about 30 miles north of Soldier Field.

Chicago (3-11) is scheduled to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Saturday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

