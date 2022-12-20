Kadyn Proctor signs with Alabama, explains why he flipped from Iowa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the most highly-touted college football prospects in Iowa history is headed to play for Nick Saban.
Five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk originally committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in June, but made his flip to Alabama official on Tuesday afternoon.
"Home away from home. Roll Tide," Proctor posted.
Proctor is ESPN's 10th-ranked prospect nationally in the Class of 2023. 247Sports ranks him No. 12 and Rivals has him at No. 14.
During Wednesday's official signing event, Proctor explained his decision to switch.
"I just felt like when I was going to Iowa, when I was committed, I felt like I was settling ... And I really didn't make my decision correctly," he said. "When I went down [to Alabama], got to see everything that was laid out for me ... And I just thought it was a better opportunity for me."
