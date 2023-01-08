Court documents allege Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers bet on ISU sports — including football

Dekkers, who was on the Cyclones football squad from 2020-2023, allegedly concealed his true identity and placed 26 wagers on ISU sporting events.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with Tampering With Records after allegedly betting on college sports, including a Cyclone football game, according to Story County court documents.

Dekkers, who has been a Cyclone since 2020, allegedly concealed his true identity and placed 26 bets on ISU sporting events, including football games. Court documents claim he disguised his identity by using a DraftKings account under the names of two relatives.

His nearly 370 total bets add up to "over $2,799" and were placed from his cellphone on Iowa State's campus.

The charge against Dekkers comes amid a statewide investigation into betting at the University of Iowa and ISU conducted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

"One wager was placed on the 2021 Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State," a criminal complaint reads.

Dekkers’ lawyers, Mark Weinhardt and Elisabeth Tursi, said the investigation has been going on since May, when “DCI agents executed a search warrant at Hunter’s apartment in Ames and another at his family’s home in northwest Iowa”.

They also said Dekkers denies the charge against him and plans to plead not guilty.

“This charge attempts to criminalize a daily fact of American life. Millions of people share online accounts of all kinds every day,” his legal team said in a statement.

Violating the NCAA's rules against sports betting could result in a permanent loss of eligibility for Dekkers.

He is scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 16.