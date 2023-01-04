Wisconsin QB Deacon Hill transferring to Iowa

The freshman tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A new Hawk will be on the block this fall.

Quarterback Deacon Hill announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he'll be transferring to the University of Iowa from Wisconsin.

The tweet simply reads "Let's work" with Hill in the iconic black and gold Hawkeyes uniform.

Hill is the second incoming quarterback so far following former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. A native of Santa Barbara, California, Hill was named Santa Barbara News-Press All-County Offensive MVP as a junior in high school, according to his bio page on Wisconsin's website.

The freshman was also a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star by 247 Sports and ESPN during his high school career. In that time he threw for nearly 3,200 yards and completed 214 passes out of 361 attempts.

Hill saw action in just one game this past season for the Badgers.