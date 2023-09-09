Iowa beats Iowa State 20-13 to reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy

The Cy-Hawk Trophy is returning to Iowa City. Jaziun Patterson rushed for 86 yards for the Hawkeyes, and Sebastian Castro had a pick-six for the Iowa defense.

AMES, Iowa — Jaziun Patterson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Iowa's defense made a final stand in the last two minutes, and the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 20-13 on Saturday to take back the Cy-Hawk Trophy and give Kirk Ferentz his 200th win as a Division I coach.

The Cyclones scored with 2:53 left to make it a seven-point game, and they got the ball back a minute later after forcing a three-and-out. But they turned over the ball on downs when Ethan Hurkett stuffed Cartevious Norton for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1, and Cade McNamara took a knee twice to run out the clock.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican presidential candidates showed up for the 70th meeting of the cross-state rivals. The state holds the first nominating caucus next year.

The Hawkeyes, who lost 10-7 to the Cyclones in Iowa City last year, have won seven of the last eight meetings and lead the series 47-23.

Ferentz owns a 188-115 record in 25 seasons with the Hawkeyes. His other 12 wins came at Maine.

Iowa (2-0) put together drives of 70 and 80 yards on its first two possessions, taking a 10-0 lead on Patterson’s 4-yard run.

The lead grew to 17-0 on Sebastian Castro’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:29 left in the first half. Castro stepped in front of Rocco Becht’s pass intended for Norton and ran it in for the Hawkeyes' nation-leading 10th pick-six since 2020.

Iowa State cut the margin to 20-13 when Becht threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins with 2:53 left in the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Fourth Quarter

1:23 — After Joe Evans batted down a Rocco Becht pass on 3rd and 1, the Cyclones can't convert on 4th and 1. Iowa will win this one, 20-13.

Tory Taylor's punt goes for 35 yards. Iowa State will start at their own 31 with 1:48 to go. 2:01 — The Cyclone defense stops Iowa on a 3rd and 1 run. They'll have one final chance to tie the game up.

3:11 — A holding call backs up the Cyclones offense, and on a 3rd and 18 Becht completes it to Jaylin Noel for nine yards.

— Iowa State defense limits Iowa, forcing them to punt. 13:23 — Iowa State moves into Iowa territory but can't advance much further. Chase Contreraz makes a 46-yard field goal. Iowa leads 20-6.

Third Quarter

0:00 — Third quarter comes to a close. Hawkeyes lead 20-3.

— Cade McNamara hits tight end Erick All for a 23-yard gain into Iowa State territory. A big throw on 3rd and 1. 13:41 — Iowa State forces a three-and-out from Iowa to start the second half. The Hawkeyes will punt.

HALFTIME — Iowa 17, Iowa State 3

Total Yards: Iowa 144, Iowa State 139

Third Downs: Iowa 2-for-6, Iowa State 5-for-11

Turnovers: Iowa 0, Iowa State 1

WATCH: First-half highlights

Second Quarter

0:09 — Iowa State picks up a few first downs, moving into Iowa territory. Hawkeyes stop them on 3rd down. Chase Contreraz makes a 42-yard field goal. Iowa leads 17-3.

— After an Iowa State sack, the Hawkeyes punt it away. Iowa still up 10-0 halfway through the second quarter. 9:11 — On 2nd and 3rd and 3, Rocco Becht fires two passes to Jaylin Noel but he isn't able to haul in either. Another punt for the Cyclones.

— On 2nd and 3rd and 3, Rocco Becht fires two passes to Jaylin Noel but he isn't able to haul in either. Another punt for the Cyclones. 13:42 — Jaziun Patterson runs it in for a 4-yard touchdown. Iowa up 10-0.

First Quarter