Henry was most recently an assistant on the football staff, and currently is the boys track coach and an assistant boys basketball coach.

EDGINGTON, Ill. — The Rockridge Rockets have a new head football coach, but the hire is not an unfamiliar name. The School Board unanimously voted to approve Jeff Henry for the job.

Henry was an assistant on the football staff since 2001 working with both junior high and high school programs, and previously served as head coach for the Rockets in 2005.