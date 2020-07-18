First live pro-sporting event since pandemic coming to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich will take on two-time world champion boxer Michael Nunn in the areas first live pro-sporting event since March.

"For a fighting event, with a crowd, we're the first in the world to do it," said event promoter Monte Cox.

On Friday July 17, fighters weighed-in at the Starlite Theater ahead of Saturday night's main event.

"Miletich is the greatest fighter ever to come out of Bettendorf. Nunn is the greatest fighter ever to come out of Davenport," Cox said. "For a promoter you can’t get any better than that."

Cox said he has clearance from the governor to hold the area's first professional live sporting event since the pandemic.

He said all 22 fighters received a COVID test and temperatures were checked and recorded at Friday night's weigh-in - and then again before their match.

"They'll get tested again tomorrow so three times they'll get tested," said Cox.

Cox said as of Friday night, more than 3,000 tickets had already been sold -- another 2,000 still up for grabs -- bringing the maximum capacity to 5,000 fans.

The event was scheduled to take place back in March with an estimated 15,000 spectators. Now, fighters will face-off in an empty parking lot on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

"Everything has to be six feet apart, no more than ten [seated] together. And we got that all the way from ring side to the table seats to general admission," Cox said.

The public will not be required to wear a face mask although they will be provided. As for employees, all who work ring-side will be required to wear a mask.

"Those that are young and healthy should get out and enjoy their freedom," said professional MMA fighter, Pat Miletich. "Those that are worried about their health should absolutely stay home and enjoy your freedom as an American to do so."

The event will be live streamed by DoneRightTV for those who do not wish to attend in person.

"If you don't want to take a chance on coming out and being amongst three to four - eight thousand - people you can watch it in your own living room," said professional boxer, Michael Nunn.