Father and son ride own personal RAGBRAI

Andy Behrens and his son Hayden do RAGBRAI every year. With COVID-19 canceling this year's ride, the two took matters into their own hands.

IOWA, USA — Because of COVID-19, the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, will not happen this coming week, or at all in 2020. But some, like Andy and Hayden Behrens, just couldn't stay away.

The father/son duo tries to do RAGBRAI every year. But since they can't this year, they took matters into their own hands and did their own week-long bike ride in RAGBRAI's stead.

They've been putting in the same mileage as they would have riding RAGBRAI, they're excited to get back to the actual event a year from now.

"Yeah, it's fun to put the miles in, but we can't wait for RAGBRAI to be back next year or the year after; whenever it's appropriate to be back," Andy Behrens said.

Andy and Hayden got up early Sunday to finish their week-long ride, taking their longest ride yet and beating the heat in the process.