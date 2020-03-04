Ed Farmer, White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher, dies at 70

Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died.

Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died.

He was 70. The White Sox said he died Wednesday night in Los Angeles following complications from an illness.

A native of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and a graduate of St. Rita High on Chicago's South Side, Farmer pitched for eight teams over 11 seasons.