Ed Farmer, White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher, dies at 70

Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died.
Credit: AP
He was 70. The White Sox said he died Wednesday night in Los Angeles following complications from an illness. 

A native of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and a graduate of St. Rita High on Chicago's South Side, Farmer pitched for eight teams over 11 seasons. 

He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 1980, when he saved 30 games — then a club record. Farmer joined Chicago's radio booth in 1991 and completed his 29th season in 2019.

