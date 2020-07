The Wildcats cruised to a 6-0 victory over Monticello in Maquoketa.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The last several seasons haven't been easy on the Durant Wildcats as they looked to get over the hump and clinch a spot at the 2A state tournament in Des Moines.

On Tuesday night in Maquoketa, the Wildcats did just that for the first time since 2003 with a 6-0 victory over Monticello. Nate Dierickx (6-0) pitched a complete game, and is ranked 15th for his .20 ERA.