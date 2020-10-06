Dillon Doyle, son of Iowa strength coach placed on leave, enters transfer portal

Iowa sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle has entered the transfer portal according to a statement posted to Twitter.
This comes just three days after Doyle's father, longtime Hawkeye strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, has been placed on leave amid an independent review of claims of alleged mistreatment from Black former players. Those former players started speaking out about potential racial disparity on Friday, many of them referencing Chris Doyle.
Chris Doyle took to Twitter on Sunday making a statement of his own about the allegations.
Dillon Doyle played in all thirteen games for the Hawkeyes last season, tallying 23 tackles and a forced fumble.